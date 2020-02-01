February 1, 2020
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

Dividend History for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

