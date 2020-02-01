JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

