JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95, 3,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 87,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14,744.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares during the period.

