JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPMB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds