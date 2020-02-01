Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,444,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

