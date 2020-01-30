Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 204,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

