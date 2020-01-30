Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Depreciation