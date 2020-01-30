Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Nomura

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JNPR. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

