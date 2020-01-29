Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

