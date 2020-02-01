K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.83

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.83 and last traded at C$42.83, with a volume of 3513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.45.

KBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,087.36.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?