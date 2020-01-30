K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

LRN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?