K12 (NYSE:LRN) PT Lowered to $23.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:LRN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

