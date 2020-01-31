K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K12 traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.57, 258,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 266,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRN. Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in K12 by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

