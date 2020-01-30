K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading 0.4% Higher

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.34), 12,023 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.33).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 million and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.10.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

