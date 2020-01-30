K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$4.50 price target on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark raised shares of K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of KNT opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.61 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.69.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

