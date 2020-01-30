Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 39.3% in January

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $70,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $283,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,020. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

