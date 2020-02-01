Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

