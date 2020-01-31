Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

KALV stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. Analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

