Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,695. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

