Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

KMDA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.52. 34,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30. Kamada has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

