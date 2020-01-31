Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 76274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

