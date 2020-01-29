Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of KRTX traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 348,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

