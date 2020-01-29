Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Up 111.3% in January

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the December 31st total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

KRTX opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel