Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.97, 1,009,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,265,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

