Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.59

Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 22718570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.06.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

