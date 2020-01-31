KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 654.67 ($8.61).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 457.10 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 531.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

