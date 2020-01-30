Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), approximately 729,877 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65.

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kazera Global Company Profile (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

