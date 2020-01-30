KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells $8,775,338.51 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KB Home stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

