KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,177. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 97.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

