KB Home to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

KB Home has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

