KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Trading 1.6% Higher

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.25% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

