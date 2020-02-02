Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

KRNY stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve