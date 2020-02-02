Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Down 5.9%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.35, 1,049,366 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 272,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

