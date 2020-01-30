Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 10,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,550. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?