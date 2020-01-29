Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $68.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

