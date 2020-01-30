Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELYB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

