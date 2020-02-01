Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.80. 505,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.31 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

