KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at about $2,331,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 927,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. KEMET has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

