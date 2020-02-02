KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KEMET by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KEMET by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KEMET by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

