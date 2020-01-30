Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 425 at Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.25. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

