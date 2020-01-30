Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $275.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.56), with a volume of 99591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.74. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.90.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

