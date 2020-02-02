Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY20 guidance at $1.70-2.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Portfolio Manager