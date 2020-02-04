Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

KMT opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High