Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $31.57. 976,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

