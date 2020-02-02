Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) fell 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.29, 1,313,888 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 761,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

