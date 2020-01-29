Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

KW stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 621,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

