Kenneth E. Thompson Sells 1,469 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds