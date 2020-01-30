Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €28.04 ($32.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

