Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €25.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €24.16 ($28.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

