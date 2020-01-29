Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

DNNGY opened at $36.14 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

